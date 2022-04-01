Caught on video: Steer trashes mailbox in New Jersey

Officer Pascale was not amooooosed when he got dispatched to this call on Hilliard Ave today. 🐮 #staffordtownship #cantmakethisstuffup Posted by Stafford Township Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

STAFFORD, N.J. - It's usually dogs post office workers have to watch out for.

That wasn't the case Wednesday in Stafford Township.

Police there posted a video of what appears to be a steer demolishing a mailbox.

"Officer Pascale was not amooooosed when got dispatched to this call on Hilliard Ave today," Stafford Township Police posted on Facebook.

When the steer was done trashing the mailbox, it made its way toward the front door of a nearby home.

"Moo cow," Pascale said.