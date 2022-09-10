Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Man with walker robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the suspect who attacked a man using a walker. 

The whole thing was caught on surveillance video. 

It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m. 

Police say the suspect attacked the victim, 69, as he got into the elevator while using his walker. 

Video shows the suspect with a knife. Police say he robbed the man of $13. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on September 10, 2022 / 2:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

