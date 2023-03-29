Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Man wanted in nearly 2 dozen burglaries on Staten Island, police say

By CBS New York Team

Staten Island burglary suspect caught on video
Staten Island burglary suspect caught on video 00:27

NEW YORK - Police say they're searching for a burglar who struck nearly two dozen times on Staten Island

The latest incident was caught on video just after 5 a.m. on March 20.

The man can be seen busting through a glass door of a shop on Castleton Avenue near Pelton Avenue in West Brighton. 

Police say he made off with a cash register drawer containing $600. 

He's suspected of targeting businesses 23 times since last September. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

