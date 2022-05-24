Caught on video: Man steals minivan from Brooklyn gas station

NEW YORK -- Police say they're searching for a man seen on video stealing a minivan from a gas station in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before midnight on May 22 at a BP Gas Station on 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

Police said the driver was pumping gas when the suspect climbed into the 2022 Honda with three female inside.

Surveillance video shows the females scrambled out of the vehicle, before the suspect drives off in it.

