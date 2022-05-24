Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Man steals minivan from Brooklyn gas station

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police say they're searching for a man seen on video stealing a minivan from a gas station in Brooklyn. 

It happened shortly before midnight on May 22 at a BP Gas Station on 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

Police said the driver was pumping gas when the suspect climbed into the 2022 Honda with three female inside. 

Surveillance video shows the females scrambled out of the vehicle, before the suspect drives off in it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 11:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.