Caught on video: Man snatches purse from 77-year-old woman, knocks her over

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused in a shocking purse snatching incident in the Bronx.

Video shows the man grabbing a 77-year-old woman's purse from behind, causing her to fall to the floor.

It happened Friday morning at an apartment building in Norwood.

The woman hit her head on the ground and received medical treatment at the scene.

The man got away with about $125 and the woman's ID.

