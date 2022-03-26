Watch CBS News

Caught on video: Gunmen open fire in Queens

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD released new surveillance video of three suspects wanted for a shooting in Queens. 

It happened Friday afternoon near 188th Street and Henderson Avenue in Hollis. 

Police say the suspects shot multiple times at the 36-year-old victim, who was hit in the shoulder. The suspects ran off. 

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 26, 2022 / 11:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

