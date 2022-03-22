Watch CBS News

Caught on video: Burglar smashes into The Cecil Steakhouse in Harlem

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A well known Harlem steakhouse was targeted by a burglar who seemed to know his way around. 

The break-in was caught on camera early Monday morning at The Cecil Steakhouse on 118th Street. 

The owner said around 12:15 a.m., two employees were cleaning downstairs while listening to music and didn't hear a brick shatter a window. 

"He basically went through all the different cash drawers, and he also knew where the cash for the day is stored, and he did away with that," owner Raphael Benavides said. 

As for the damage left behind, plywood will remain in the window for at least two weeks until a replacement arrives. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on March 22, 2022 / 7:08 AM

