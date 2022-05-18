Caught on video: Brutal sucker punch, body slam assault and robbery in Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding two suspects in a brutal assault and robbery in Upper Manhattan that was caught on video.

It happened at 3:05 a.m. on April 25 on Ninth Avenue and West 203rd Street.

NYPD

According to police, two men were standing on the street when they were approached by three other men. One of the suspects suddenly punched one of the victims, while another rushed up behind one of the victims, hoisted him up and body slammed him to the pavement, knocking him out.

A third suspect - later arrested - pulled out a gun and then the three suspects robbed the two victims, stealing a chain, rings, a belt, glasses, more than $1,000 in cash and a cell phone, police said.

Both victims were treated at the scene.

Five minutes later, just down the street, the same trio allegedly approached a woman who was sitting in her car. They stole her purse, which had her wallet, keys, ID and AirPods headphones.

Police say one of three suspects, 29-year-old Angel Pimentel, has been arrested and faces robbery charges.

Police want your help finding the other two suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.