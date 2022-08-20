Watch CBS News
NYPD: Over $28K worth of clothing stolen in brazen robbery at Lululemon store

NEW YORK -- A brazen robbery at a Lululemon store in the Meatpacking District was caught on camera.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the store on West 14th Street.

Video shows the seven suspects stroll out, right past a security guard, with sacks full of merchandise.

Investigators say the bold thieves left with more than $28,000 worth of clothing.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

