Over 100 cats rescued from deplorable conditions at Long Island home

A Long Island woman has been charged after officials say more than 100 cats were rescued from deplorable conditions at her West Islip home.

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals called several animal rescue groups for assistance Tuesday after receiving an anonymous tip.

"Everywhere you looked, there was just cats"

When the groups arrived at the Patricia Avenue home, they found about 100 cats inside the house and in a backyard structure.

"Everywhere you looked, there was just cats," said Renee Kraft, founder of Save a Stray Rescue. "The smell hits you first before you even get into the house. It was gross."

"The conditions were absolutely horrific. They were living in their own feces," said Frankie Floridia, with Strong Island Animal Rescue League. "Just absolute filth."

"You just seen all these animals, and they were just crying, coming up, like begging us to take them," said Doreen Simonson, with Last Hope Animal Rescue. "It was like they knew, you know, that here's help, it's on the way."

More than 100 cats were rescued from deplorable conditions at a West Islip home on Jan. 20, 2026. North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue

"This is a horrible situation, and I'm glad that these cats will get a second chance on life," Floridia said.

Last Hope Animal Rescue is now caring for 32 of the cats. The group said some have health problems, like skin and eye conditions, fleas and matting.

"Right now, we're just trying to make them all comfortable to let them know they're safe," Simonson said.

The next step is for each cat to see a vet. Once they have been checked out, they should be up for adoption within the next few weeks.

"They will have a happy ending," Simonson said.

Last Hope Animal Rescue is now caring for 32 cats rescued from a home in West Islip on Long Island. CBS News New York

Breeding operation led to deplorable conditions, SPCA says

The SPCA said the conditions inside the home were the result of a breeding operation.

"Ultimately, we need to educate people why it's important to rescue from small rescues and shelters," said Virginia Scudder, with the North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue. "When we support breeders like this, we're basically giving them the OK to continue this."

More than 100 cats were rescued from deplorable conditions at a West Islip home on Jan. 20, 2026. Strong Island Animal Rescue League

A neighbor told CBS News New York he had no idea what was happening inside the home.

"Happy someone actually did something about it, that it's no longer here," he said.

Grace Etzelsberger, 66, has been charged with animal neglect, and the house has been condemned.

Officials said Etzelsberger also goes by the name Grace Rovtar, and they're looking into if she was licensed to breed the cats. She's due in court in February.