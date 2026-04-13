Video shows cat being rescued from Long Island Rail Road tracks

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A cat was rescued when it was spotted lying on Long Island Rail Road tracks between Lindenhurst and Babylon Sunday.

Train engineer John DeBacker reported seeing the animal on the tracks at 6:30 p.m.

The MTA Police Department responded and saw the orange feline cowering between the rails.

Officers asked railroad employees to switch off the power so they could safely approach the cat.

It was rescued just after 7:30 p.m.

Video shows an officer catching the cat in a net before putting it in a crate to be transported.

A cat was seen laying on active railraod tracks on Long Island on Sunday. John DeBacker

Police said the animal was scared but appeared uninjured. Photos show a scratch on the cat's face, but it's unclear what caused it.

The feline was taken to South Shore Feral Care in West Babylon, where the staff named it Garfield.