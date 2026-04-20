John Gotti's grandson Carmine Agnello faces sentencing for COVID fraud

John Gotti's grandson will learn his fate Monday in a Long Island courtroom in connection with a COVID fraud scheme.

Carmine Agnello, who appeared in reality TV show "Growing Up Gotti," pleaded guilty in 2024 to lying on COVID loan applications for his Smithtown business, Crown Auto Parts & Recycling. Prosecutors say he illegally obtained nearly $1 million worth of loans.

Agnello, 39, faces up to 3 years in prison at his sentencing, as well as restitution of the money he was loaned, and a fine of up to $2.2 million.

In announcing his guilty plea, prosecutors said Agnello "engaged in blatant theft of taxpayer dollars intending to assist legitimate businesses and their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Prosecutors said he diverted the loans "for his personal use, including by investing approximately $420,000 in a cryptocurrency business."

In a pre-sentencing memorandum to the judge asking for Agnello not to be sentenced to prison, Agnello's defense attorney argued the funds spent on cryptocurrency "was not theft for personal enrichment but rather a form of gambling driven by an addiction to cryptocurrency trading that he has since been treated."

"This entire event never made much sense to me from the start. My son, Carmine would never do anything he knew was wrong," Agnello's mother Victoria Gotti wrote to the judge. "There was no attempt to defraud anyone or any institution on his part."