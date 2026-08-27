Lightning strike may have caused New Jersey church fire, neighbors say

Lightning may have started a church fire in Bergen County, New Jersey, on Thursday morning, neighbors say.

Residents who live along Broad and Madison streets in Carlstadt say around 9 a.m., lightning struck the Iglesia Bautista Hispana Church.

"There was a big bolt of lightning, very loud and very bright. And when I looked out, I saw sparks fall onto the church," neighbor Diana Pra said.

"A bolt of lightning came down, and it shook the whole house. I mean, literally shook the whole house," neighbor Andy Berry said. "I'm an Iraqi veteran and I jumped. I mean, my blood pressure was going crazy."

Residents called 911, and firefighters spotted a small amount of smoke seeping out of the roof of the church. They put it out before the fire spread.

"They got it out in the nick of time," Berry said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a church in Carlstadt, New Jersey, on Aug. 27, 2026. Iglesia Bautista Hispana

The church did sustain some water damage as firefighters made sure that fire did not spread.

The Carlstadt Fire Department said one firefighter sustained an injury and was treated. No other injuries were reported. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials say.

Neighbors reported heavy rainfall at the time, but it was the intense lightning strike that stunned them.

"It was very frightening. My grandson actually fell on the floor, crying. It was really crazy, different," Pra said.

The church's pastor said repairs will have to be made to the building before church services can resume. It's not clear how long that will take.