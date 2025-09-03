Large police investigation underway in Carle Place, N.Y.

Police on Long Island are investigating a crime scene early Wednesday morning in Carle Place. At this point, very few details have been released, but the investigation appears to center around one home on Rushmore Avenue.

The Nassau County Police Department is on the scene, and the entire block is taped off.

Neighbors say police have been there for hours, in what's typically a quiet area and a close knit community.

Officers have been seen going in and out of the home and carrying evidence bags over to multiple Crime Scene Unit vans.

At this point, it's still unclear why police responded, but it appeared at least one person was treated in an ambulance. That person later appeared to be escorted back into the house.

Carle Place is a hamlet in the Town of North Hempstead, located between Mineola and Westbury.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.