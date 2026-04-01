Winn's bloop single lifts Cardinals to 2-1 victory over slumping Mets in 11 innings

Masyn Winn singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 victory over the slumping New York Mets on Wednesday.

Nolan Gorman hit a tying single in the sixth and reliever Gordon Graceffo (1-0) pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the 11th.

St. Louis (4-2) took two of three games from the Mets, who went 1 for 29 with runners in scoring position during the series, including 0 for 11 in the finale. New York (3-3) is batting .162 in those situations this year.

Juan Soto homered for the Mets in the sixth — right after Francisco Lindor got picked off first base by starter Matthew Liberatore.

With two outs and automatic runner JJ Wetherholt on third, Winn lofted a blooper to shallow right field that fell just in front of diving rookie Carson Benge. It was the first hit of the series for Winn, and his first career walk-off RBI. He is 4 for 25 (.160) this season.

Tobias Myers (0-1) worked 1 2/3 innings in a hard-luck loss.

Freddy Peralta was charged with one run and three hits over 5 1/3 innings in his second start for the Mets. He struck out seven and walked two.

The right-hander gave up a leadoff single in the sixth to Wetherholt, who scored on Gorman's two-out single off Huascar Brazobán.

Liberatore allowed one run and three hits in six innings.

The start was delayed an hour because of rain. St. Louis improved to 2-0 in extra innings, while New York dropped to 1-2.

Soto has hit safely in all six games this season. He's reached base safely in all 41 career games against St. Louis.

Up next

Mets: LHP David Peterson (0-0) faces LHP Robbie Ray (0-1) in San Francisco on Thursday night.

Cardinals: Following an off day, RHP Michael McGreevy (0-0) starts Friday in Detroit against LHP Framber Valdez (0-0).