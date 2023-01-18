Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting over strip club brawl sentence

NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.

She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.

In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.

She was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.

The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.

The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.