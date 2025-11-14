8 nabbed in sophisticated car theft, resale operation, authorities say. Here's how they created new IDs for stolen cars.

Eight people face federal charges for allegedly operating a massive car theft ring.

More than 100 cars were involved in the operation, which was worth millions of dollars. The cars were mainly stolen from the Bronx and Queens.

The suspects allegedly went to great lengths to create new histories for the cars in order to sell them online.

Police say eight suspects, ages 24-48, were charged in connection with the ring, which started around 2022 and continued until now. The men face charges including conspiracy to possess and sell stolen vehicles and wire fraud. If convicted, they could face decades behind bars.

How the theft ring allegedly duped buyers

The suspects allegedly placed ads to sell them as used vehicles on Facebook Marketplace. The ads looked legitimate, but police said they were for stolen cars, including Hondas, Acuras and Jeeps.

"They were changing the [vehicle identification numbers] of the cars, and then creating a new history for that by bringing the cars to get serviced at oil change locations, getting them inspected, bringing them to dealerships to get regular maintenance. And that would build a history for that car in Carfax," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Kenny explained how the investigation unfolded.

"When we're looking at the LPR, meaning the license plate reader of the stolen car, we would see what car was following behind it. And the commonality was we saw a similar car, the same car on multiple steals," Kenny said.

The alleged thieves would break the driver's side door lock, get into the car's computer, and change the key fob to the one they had.

The vehicles were being sold out of state, and out of the country, Kenny said. So the feds got involved, too.

"If it seems too good to be true, it is"

So how can a consumer verify the car they're buying isn't a stolen vehicle, especially if the thieves are going to such great lengths?

"If it seems too good to be true, it is," Kenny said. "If you see a $40,000 car listed for $24,000 for $26,000, your flags might want to get raised up right there and think that there's something wrong with that car."

The investigation is ongoing. Kenny believes even more cars are involved.

"New Yorkers are smart. They know that car theft rings and other fraud schemes inflict great harm on their victims and cost all of us," U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said.

"This is not a victimless crime; a stolen car disrupts daily life and inflicts lasting harm on innocent New Yorkers, robbing them of their sense of security and stability," HSI Special Agent in Charge Ricky Patel said.

"Hondas continue to represent a significant number of auto thefts in New York City, and the NYPD is doing exactly what we do best to combat crime: finding the criminals responsible and stopping their illegal operations," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.