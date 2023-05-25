Car plunges off West Side Highway, crashes near 12th Avenue

NEW YORK - A car apparently went over a railing on the West Side Highway and plunged more than 20 feet down to an area near 12th Avenue Thursday.

It happened near 133rd Street at around 1 p.m.

One person was pulled from the car and hospitalized in critical condition.

The car could be seen resting on its side below the elevated highway structure. It has since been collected by a tow truck.

