At least 15 injured, including children, when car crashes into Upper Manhattan restaurant

By Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- More than a dozen people were injured after a car crashed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant Monday.

Thankfully, everyone is expected to survive.

It happened on Broadway by 204th Street in Inwood.

We're told two cars collided, then one lost control and slammed into the front facade of a restaurant.

At least 15 people inside were hurt, including a 7- and a 10-year-old.

Surveillance video shows the gas station next to the restaurant. In it, you can see a silver car pull out onto Broadway. It appears the car collides with a black car, then the black car swerves off camera.

That's when it crashes into Inwood Bar and Grill.

Police say the driver of the silver car took off, fleeing the scene.

The driver of the black car, Sory Toure, stayed at the scene.

He told CBS2 he is an Uber driver and had a passenger in his car when the crash happened. They both suffered minor injuries.

Toure says the silver car seemingly came out of nowhere, and he feared for his life.

"He was speeding very, very fast. Because that's why he hit me. If he wasn't coming like fast, he wouldn't have hit me," Toure said. "When it hit me, I think, my life is gone. That's what I think ... I don't drive, like, drunk drive. I don't do that. This is my job."

No arrests have been made.

Ali Bauman
ali-bauman.png

Ali Bauman joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in 2016. Ali is a proud millennial who embraces social media for storytelling to bring news to a new generation of viewers.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 11:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

