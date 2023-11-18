Watch CBS News
Driver crashes into CityMD in Queens; over a dozen hurt

NEW YORK -- Fourteen people were hurt when a driver crashed into an urgent care in Queens.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at the CityMD along Greenpoint Avenue near 48th Street in Sunnyside.

The city's Department of Buildings says four people were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The other victims were treated at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the driver to crash.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 6:02 PM EST

