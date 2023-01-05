Caught on video: Car falls 21 feet after going over retaining wall in Verona, New Jersey
VERONA, N.J. -- A car fell over a retaining wall and down 21 feet in Verona, New Jersey after police were called about a stolen vehicle.
Officers found the car and tried to approach the driver, who drove away, according to police.
The driver hit parked cars and then went over the wall, police said.
The driver managed to get out of the car afterwards and was taken into custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.