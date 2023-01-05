Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Car falls 21 feet after going over retaining wall in Verona, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Stolen car crash caught on video
Stolen car crash caught on video 00:20

VERONA, N.J. -- A car fell over a retaining wall and down 21 feet in Verona, New Jersey after police were called about a stolen vehicle. 

Officers found the car and tried to approach the driver, who drove away, according to police. 

The driver hit parked cars and then went over the wall, police said.

The driver managed to get out of the car afterwards and was taken into custody.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 12:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

