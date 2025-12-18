Watch CBS News
Car crashes into house on Long Island, leaves behind mess of debris

Mark Prussin
A car crashed into a house on Long Island overnight, dramatic images of the wreckage show. 

The car appeared to plow into the garage of a home on East Broadway in Woodmere just before 3 a.m. Thursday. 

According to Nassau County Police, an 18-year-old driver lost control of a 2022 Kia at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and East Broadway before smashing into the home. 

Police appeared to be evacuating people, including young children, from the house amid the mess of bricks and debris on the property. Police later said a family of four was inside and that none of them reported any injures. 

woodmere-car-v-house-am-wcbsg50h-hi-res-still.jpg
The car appeared to plow into the garage of a home in the vicinity of East Broadway in Woodmere.  CBS News New York
woodmere-car-v-house-am-wcbsg50h-hi-res-still-00-00-3503.jpg
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.  CBS News New York

The driver of the Kia was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries, police said. There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

No criminality is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates. 

