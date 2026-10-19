Cannabis grow house with more than 2 dozen adult plants discovered in the Bronx, NYC Sheriff's Office says

An apartment eviction on Monday turned into the discovery of an alleged cannabis grow house in the Bronx, the New York City Sheriff's Office said.

Neighbors told CBS News New York they had concerns about the apartment for months.

Officials said it started with a marshal executing an eviction on the first floor of a building on Marian Avenue in the Fordham section of the borough and then calling for backup. Once the sheriff's office arrived, some investigators in hazmat suits lined the floor. Eventually, 30 adult cannabis plants were found in apartment 6A. Bags full of them were brought out one by one.

Evelyn Arredondo, who lives next door to the apartment in question, said she previously called the FDNY after noticing a strange smell from next door.

"It was something like toxic. My throat was itching, my eyes itching, my nose," Arredondo said. "I called the fire department, but they didn't find anything. I'm scared because I live with my child and he has asthma, so that's scary."

The building super said the tenant in 6A hadn't paid his rent in six months. A vacate order could be seen on the apartment door.

Arredondo said her next-door neighbor was quiet.

"When he going out, he going out fast. I really couldn't see his face," Arredondo said.

The sheriff's office said Con Edison, the FDNY, and Department of Buildings were also on site for any additional violations.

So far, there have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.