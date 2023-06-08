Some New Jersey schools switch to remote learning amid air quality concerns

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will give an update on the air quality concerns at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Newark.

Some schools switched to remote learning for the day, while others are planning for early dismissals.

It comes a day after the state upgraded its air quality alert to "unhealthy."

The concerns also forced the cancellation of after school programs.

In Paterson, first responders mobilized an air quality action plan that increases the number of ambulances on the street.

"We're seeing a big spike in respiratory calls, and we want to make sure nobody has to wait for an ambulance. When we're talking respiratory, we're talking immediate life danger," said Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott.

CBS2 also spoke with a pulmonologist who said his practice has been inundated.

He said he normally gets two or three calls a day, but received more than 20 in the last two days.