Cam Schlittler, son of Massachusetts police chief, hopes to help Yankees eliminate hometown Red Sox

Cam Schlittler is ready for his first ever start against his hometown Boston Red Sox. On Thursday, he will take the mound at Yankee Stadium in the biggest start of his life as he hopes to eliminate the team he grew up rooting for.

Schlittler is a Walpole native who is the son of Needham Police Chief John Schlittler.

He's also a 6-foot-6 rookie right-handed pitcher who will start for the Yankees Thursday night in the decisive Game 3 of the American League Wild Card round of the postseason. The Red Sox will counter with fellow rookie Connelly Early, a 23-year-old who didn't even make his MLB debut until September 9.

Boston took Game 1 Tuesday behind a dominant performance by ace Garrett Crochet. The Yankees rebounded Wednesday by escaping with a 4-3 win to force Thursday's deciding game.

Schlittler, who pitched at Northeastern, made his first start with the Yankees in July against the Seattle Mariners. He allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings, earning the win with his father and dozens of family and friends in attendance.

Before Wednesday's game, Schlittler said that while his family may have grown up Red Sox fans, that's no longer the case with him in pinstripes.

"Obviously growing up, I take pride in being from Boston. When it came to my career, this is where I want to be. They're full Yankee guys now. They don't wear as much around Boston, you know just because. When they're here, they're really prideful about it," he said.

In his rookie season, Schlittler is 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts.

First pitch for Thursday's game is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. The winner of the Thursday's game advances to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

The Needham Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday morning that their rooting interest is complicated.

"So now we're stuck between 'Go Sox!' and 'Go... wait, did we just say (I can't) out loud?' Please don't revoke our Massachusetts residency, and please don't tell Wally. We'll be cheering for strikeouts, home runs, and somehow, a Sox win and a perfect game at the same time," the department posted.