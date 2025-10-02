Walpole native Cam Schlittler dominated Red Sox in historic playoff debut for Yankees in Game 3 clincher

Cam Schlittler grew up a Red Sox fan, but the Walpole native ended Boston's season Thursday night with a dominant playoff debut for the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the Wild Card round.

The Boston bats had no chance against Schlittler and his four-seam fastball, which was in the high 90s when it wasn't touching 100 mph on the radar gun. The 24-year-old struck out 12 as he scattered five hits and walked none over eight shutout innings in New York's 4-0 win at Yankee Stadium.

Cam Schlittler dominates Red Sox in Game 3

Schlittler, whose father is the chief of police in Needham, did not look like a kid making his postseason debut on Thursday night. He stymied the Red Sox offense over eight sterling innings, and only got stronger as the game went on.

He set the Red Sox down in order in the top of the first, which ended when he caught Alex Bregman looking at a 100 mph fastball right down main street. The former Northeastern Husky struck out two more batters in both the second and third inning, and then struck out the side in the fifth after he allowed a leadoff single to Nathaniel Lowe and a two-out single to Romy Gonzalez.

Jarren Duran couldn't hold up on a 100 mph fastball inside to end the fifth with runners on first and second, which was Boston's only opportunity with a runner in scoring position in Game 3. Schlittler gave the Red Sox no more chances to plate a run over the next three innings.

Schlittler fanned two more batters in the top of the sixth, and then got Wilyer Abreu with a 98 mph fastball to end a 1-2-3 top of the seventh for his 10th strikeout. He was at 98 pitches at the end of the inning, but his night was not over yet.

Aaron Boone sent Schlittler back out for the top of the eighth, and he picked up where he left off as he fanned Gonzalez on a 97 mph fastball for his 12th and final strikeout of the night. Duran fouled out on an incredible play by third baseman Ryan McMahon for the second out of the inning, and Schlittler then got Trevor Story to ground out to shortstop on one pitch.

The rookie needed just seven pitches to retire Boston in the top of the eight, and walked off the mound to a rousing ovation from the sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium.

Cam Schlittler's historic postseason debut

Thursday night was historic for Schlittler, who became the first pitcher in baseball history to go eight innings, walk none, and strike out 12 in a playoff game, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. And that isn't the only MLB record he set against the Red Sox.

Schlittler is also the first rookie to ever strike out at least eight hitters in a winner-take-all playoff game. His epic performance on the mound has the Yankees heading to the ALDS against the Blue Jays, and his hometown team looking at the offseason.

While Boston fans are hurting after the playoff defeat at the hands of the Yankees, at least Schlittler gave the town of Walpole something to cheer about Thursday night.