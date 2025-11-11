Long Island residents mark Veterans Day after cancellation of Calverton National Cemetery ceremony

The federal government shutdown canceled annual Veterans Day ceremonies at many national cemeteries, including Calverton National Cemetery.

However, that didn't stop Long Island residents from showing support for local veterans.

Calverton is one of the nation's largest federally run cemeteries and includes 1,000 acres of wooded land with more than 300,000 veterans and family members interred on its grounds.

"It didn't sit well with me"

A silent snow fell Tuesday at Calverton, underscoring the absence of crowds on this Veterans Day.

"It didn't sit well with me," said John Morris, with the Riverhead Police Benevolent Association. "Our veterans have done so much for our country ... so we wanted to honor them, and at least bring awareness that they're here today and we thank them for giving us all the freedoms that we get."

The Riverhead PBA would not let the cancellation silence the sentiment.

PBA members gathered for a tribute flyover and joined forces with a local fire department to fill in the gap where government funding left off, handing out flags and lining the side of a local street to remind passersby it was not a regular weekday.

"I'm sure there's tons of people driving by who are veterans who maybe thought, 'Hey, we've been forgotten about today,' and they see this big, beautiful flag," said Kevin Thomas, a Riverhead police officer and Marine veteran.

"These guys did a lot more than just stand out here in the cold for us, so the least I can do is come out and support them," Stony Brook resident Chris Reimers said.

"Even though they weren't able to do the ceremony today, we wanted to make sure that they know that we will never forget them," Aquebogue resident Melissa Peeker said.

"I was just very disappointed and hurt"

For some veterans, the cancellation of the annual tribute stung.

"They gave their lives for America. I was just very disappointed and hurt," Navy veteran John Funk said. "I served. I lost a lot of friends over in Vietnam. I'm here for them."

The public was still invited into the cemetery, and many placed flags at graves.

Oak Beach resident Tom Melia said he doesn't need a ceremony to reflect on his son, Timothy Melia, an FDNY and Marine veteran who died a decade ago.

"It's just the heroes, you know, it's a field of heroes," he said.

Heroes past and heroes still among us honored, with or without government funding.