Brooklyn woman sexually assaulted by burglar who crawled in through window, police say

Jesse Zanger
A woman was sexually assaulted in her Brooklyn home by a stranger who climbed through an unlocked window, police said. 

It happened just before 4 a.m. Monday near Pilling Street and Evergreen Avenue in Bushwick.   

Police are describing the incident as a sexually motivated burglary. 

The suspect entered the 43-year-old woman's apartment through an unlocked kitchen window while she slept, police said. He then placed a pillow over her head, and the two struggled, according to police. He tied her up and performed a lewd act, police said. He then took off with her cellphone and watch, according to police. 

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition. 

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a white baseball cap, black sweatshirt, dark pants, black sneakers and said he was carrying a dark colored bookbag. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

