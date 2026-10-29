At least 6 hurt in collision at Halloween event outside Bushwick, Brooklyn police precinct

At least six people were treated after a collision during a Halloween event outside a police precinct in Bushwick, Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at an event at Knickerbocker Avenue near Bleecker Street. The location is home to the 83rd Precinct, which was hosting a "trunk or treat" party to distribute candy.

A car struck three adults and a child and then hit an ambulance parked in front of the location. All of the people who were struck were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.