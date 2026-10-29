Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 6 hurt in collision at Halloween event outside Bushwick, Brooklyn police precinct

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

At least six people were treated after a collision during a Halloween event outside a police precinct in Bushwick, Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, according to the FDNY. 

It happened just before 4 p.m. at an event at Knickerbocker Avenue near Bleecker Street. The location is home to the 83rd Precinct, which was hosting a "trunk or treat" party to distribute candy. 

A car struck three adults and a child and then hit an ambulance parked in front of the location. All of the people who were struck were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue