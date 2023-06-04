Watch CBS News
Man tried to kidnap 7-year-old girl in line at food truck in Bushwick, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A man is wanted for allegedly trying to kidnap a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn

Police said the attempted kidnapping happened on Wyckoff Avenue in the Bushwick section on May 26. 

According to investigators, the girl and her mother were at a food truck when the man tried to grab her. 

1472-23-attempted-kidnapping-83-pct-05-26-23-2.jpg
NYPD

The girl's mother, 36, fought back and broke the suspect's grip on her daughter, police said. 

The girl was not hurt. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on June 4, 2023 / 10:29 AM

