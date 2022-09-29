Watch CBS News
Bus driver pepper sprayed on the job in Washington Heights

NEW YORK - Police say a bus driver was pepper sprayed on the job in Manhattan. 

It happened on Sept. 15 near West 162nd Street and Edgecombe Avenue in Washington Heights

Police said the suspect flagged down the bus, then pepper sprayed the 35-year-old driver in the eyes and mouth before taking off. 

The suspect had on a mask and ski cap. 

The driver was treated at Columbia Presbyterian. 

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on September 29, 2022 / 6:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

