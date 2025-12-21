Jack Hughes scores in return from surgery, but Devils fall to red-hot Sabres

Josh Norris and Zach Benson scored in the second period and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Sunday night for their sixth straight win.

Peyton Krebs also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves to help Buffalo get its eighth win in 11 games.

Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey in his first game back after hand surgery. Jake Allen had 22 saves as the Devils snapped a two-game win streak.

Hughes, skating on a line with Dawson Mercer and rookie Arseny Gritsyuk, opened the scoring at 8:51 of the first, beating Luukkonen for his 11th goal and sparking loud cheers at Prudential Center.

Hughes missed New Jersey's previous 18 games after injuring his hand following New Jersey's 4-3 overtime win at Chicago on Nov. 12. The 24-year-old center led the Devils in scoring at that time. He has 21 points overall this season. New Jersey lost 10 of 18 games in his absence.

Norris tied it at 2:26 of the second with his fourth goal, and Benson gave the Sabres the lead at 16:05 of the middle period as he beat Allen for his third.

Luukkonen was strong following Hughes' goal, making several sterling stops including one on Devils forward Jesper Bratt midway through the third to preserve the one-goal margin.

Krebs added an empty net goal for the Sabres with 2:01 left.

Devils forward Timo Meier also returned after taking a leave of absence earlier this month to deal with a family matter. He missed five games.

Up next

Sabres: At Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Devils: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.