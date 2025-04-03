Bruce Springsteen releasing "Lost Albums" featuring dozens of songs never heard before

A new Bruce Springsteen album coming out this summer will include dozens of "never-before-heard" songs from previously unreleased records.

"Tracks II: The Lost Albums" features seven full-length albums that were never released from 1983-2018, a post Thursday on Springsteen's social media says.

"I'm glad you'll get a chance to finally hear them"

Springsteen's new album will feature 82 unreleased tracks, including 74 songs that have never been heard before, according to the New Jersey-native's website.

"'The Lost Albums' were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released," Springsteen said. "I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I'm glad you'll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."

He also spoke about the album in a trailer on YouTube.

"I often read about myself in the 90s as having some 'lost' period or something. And really, I was working the whole time," he said. "During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was I finished everything I had in my vault."

"Tracks II: The Lost Albums" will be released on June 27 via Sony Music, according to the announcement.