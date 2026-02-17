Bruce Springsteen to play 5 shows in New York and New Jersey this year. Here's when and where.

Get ready, Bruce Springsteen fans - the Boss is hitting the road.

Springsteen is taking his "Land Of Hope And Dreams American Tour" nationwide starting in the spring.

It will kick off in Minneapolis, but then Springsteen will play in New York and New Jersey in April and May.

They'll play:

April 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

May 5 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park

May 11 at Madison Square Garden

May 14 at Barclays Center

May 16 at Madison Square Garden

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 20.

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming," Springsteen said. "Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome."

It's Springsteen and the E Street Band's first shows in the United States since 2024.