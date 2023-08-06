Police: 13-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police say a child was injured in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Saturday.
It happened around 7 p.m. in Brownsville.
According to police, a driver struck a 13-year-old boy at Thomas S. Boyland Street and Livonia Avenue. The driver did not stop.
The child was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.
