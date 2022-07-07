Police seek man wanted in connection to deadly stabbing in Brooklyn

Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn. It happened on Rockaway Avenue near Lott Avenue in Brownsville on June 30, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn.

It happened on Rockaway Avenue near Lott Avenue in Brownsville on June 30.

Police say 19-year-old Vernon Douglas was having an argument with an unknown individual just before 9 p.m. when the individual pulled out a knife and stabbed Douglas twice in the chest before running away.

Douglas was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have released a photo of an individual wanted in connection to the homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.