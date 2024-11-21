Woman struck by unmarked police van, killed in Brooklyn, police sources say

Woman dies after being struck by unmarked police van in NYC, police sources say

NEW YORK — A woman died Wednesday after being struck by a van in Brooklyn, and police sources say it was an unmarked police vehicle.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York.

According to sources, the woman was seen having a possible medical episode and collapsed in the street when she was hit by an unmarked police van.

A witness who did not want to be identified says he was driving behind the van.

"We thought they blew out a tire or something, but eventually there was a lady ... My passenger was a nurse, so she was like, 'Oh, pull over,' and she came out and she started doing I think, like, stuff for her. She tilted her head," the witness said.

The victim suffered head injuries and died at the hospital. We're told she may have been homeless.

Police say the driver and passengers of the van stayed on the scene and were taken to a local hospital to be treated for shock.

No criminality is suspected.