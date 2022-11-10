Brooklyn woman dying of breast cancer wants son's killer brought to justice before she passes away

Mother dying of cancer wants to live to see son's killer found

NEW YORK -- It has been six years since her 23-year-old son was violently killed in Canarsie. Now, with only months to live, his dying mother wants to see the killer brought to justice before she passes away.

CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with the woman from her bedside to get an update on the case.

Back in 2016, an inconsolable Allison Shinn begged for help to find her son's killer.

"He was taken away from me," she said at the time.

Today, she's in hospice care at home, dying of breast cancer that's spread.

"I miss him so much. He was so loving and caring," Shinn said. "Me and my family are still fighting for justice for him."

In March 2016, 23 year old Amani Miller was at work delivering construction equipment but somehow ended up at Canarsie's Bayview Houses.

"He was lured there. We don't exactly know all of the details on why, but he definitely was told never to go there, just because it was a bad neighborhood, but it was actually en route to where he was scheduled to go," Miller's stepfather, David Shinn, said.

He was stabbed shot and thrown down a flight of stairs, his wallet missing.

The murder was so brutal, they say it appeared personal, but the family maintains he had no enemies.

"We knew this was something very peculiar," David Shinn said.

Miller's murder was the latest in a series of shootings at the housing project at the time. Security video was released back then of a black town car that the killers may have arrived in.

Police say, "This case remains an active investigation by the Brooklyn South homicide squad and the Kings County DA's office. Detectives are still working to establish probable cause and bring the offender to justice."

Meaning, sources say they have a suspect identified.

"We just want answers. We want to know why no one has been brought in for justice," David Shinn said.

Allison Shinn is once again, and for what is likely her last time, begging for any witnesses to come forward.

"It would definitely bring me some peace and my family," she said.

The two were extremely close. She says he was a successful child model, funny, an older brother and an aspiring music producer.

For now, she holds onto their last conversation.

"We told each other that we loved each other. I thank god for that. I cherish that," she said.

Police sources say they're still looking to speak with the driver of that cab to see if that person might be able to provide more information.