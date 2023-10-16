Police seek 2 accused of attacking, stabbing man in Brooklyn

Police search for 2 accused in Brooklyn stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two people accused of attacking and stabbing a man in Brooklyn.

It happened on Oct. 8 just before 2 a.m. on Broadway and Keap Street in Williamsburg.

Police say after an argument, two people started punching a 33-year-old man, then stabbed him in the neck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.