Police seek 2 accused of attacking, stabbing man in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two people accused of attacking and stabbing a man in Brooklyn.

It happened on Oct. 8 just before 2 a.m. on Broadway and Keap Street in Williamsburg.

Police say after an argument, two people started punching a 33-year-old man, then stabbed him in the neck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on October 15, 2023 / 10:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

