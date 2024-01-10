Emergency work orders issued to stabilize Brooklyn synagogue above illegally dug tunnel

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Buildings has issued emergency work orders to stabilize a Brooklyn synagogue after a tunnel was found underneath it.

A group of extremist students illegally dug the tunnel into the side of the Chabad Lubavitch headquarters in Crown Heights.

They reportedly vandalized the sanctuary and clashed with police Monday after the synagogue brought in a cement truck to seal the tunnel.

The DOB issued vacate orders due to structural stability and fire safety concerns to neighboring buildings.

In a statement, the DOB said:

"The safety of our fellow New Yorkers is our highest priority at the Department of Buildings. We have been on site in Crown Heights since yesterday morning to investigate the illegal excavation work found underneath the buildings, and its impacts on the neighboring structures. As a result of this extensive investigation, we have issued emergency work orders to stabilize the buildings above the tunnel, vacate orders in parts of the buildings to ensure occupant safety, and enforcement actions against the property owners for the illegal work. We will continue to monitor the progress of this emergency stabilization work, and if necessary, we are ready to take additional actions that may be required in the interest of public safety."

Police sources told CBS New York five people who were taken into custody Monday would be charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and obstruction of governmental administration.