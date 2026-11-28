A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an assault that took place on a subway in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on board a northbound D train near the Fort Hamilton Parkway station.

Police say two individuals approached a 42-year-old man on the train and began repeatedly punching and kicking him in the face and body.

The suspects then got off the train and ran away.

The victim suffered severe head trauma and cuts to his face, police say. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say one suspect, a 12-year-old boy whose name is not being released due to his age, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault.

The second suspect has not yet been arrested. Police have released images of another individual they're searching for.

Police are searching for an individual in connection to an assault on the subway in Brooklyn on Nov. 25, 2026. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.