Brooklyn man installs DIY speed bumps to slow traffic on his street

A Brooklyn man took matters into his own hands after he says he demanded a speed bump for the street outside his house.

Instead of waiting for the official city response, he said he did it himself.

The 100 block of Miller Avenue in Brooklyn's Cypress Hills had the speed bump slowing down traffic for more than a week. Resident Boris Macias brought the unapproved speed bumps home from the landscaping business he owns. His goal was to bring extra safety to the street where he lives following a series of car crashes, including one that dented an equipment trailer.

"This street is dangerous. The car, every day, is fast," Macias said.

Macias, a father and grandfather, was worried all the kids in the neighborhood were in danger.

"This area is a lot, a lot of babies," he said.

CBS News New York

The installation process took him three hours. When he was done, some drivers hit the barriers with a lot of force as they were still going fast.

City workers took away the unapproved speed bumps Monday morning. Some neighbors say they want something similar brought back.

CBS News New York asked the Department of Transportation whether an approved permanent speed bump will be installed.

"We share this resident's commitment to safety," a DOT spokesperson said. "We will look into whether speed bumps are necessary at this location ... all speed bumps must adhere to specific standards in order to keep New Yorkers safe."

Macias was not ticketed. He said he won't install the speed bumps again, adding he hopes he's raised enough awareness to bring fixes to his street.