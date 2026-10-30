Loved ones push for accountability after sanitation truck fatally strikes pedestrian in Brooklyn

Loved ones are remembering a woman who police say was struck and killed by a sanitation truck Wednesday as she crossed the Bay Parkway in Bath Beach.

Neighbors and transportation advocates have long been pushing for more safety measures on the seven-lane road, where pedestrians have been killed in the past.

The sanitation employee was driving on Cropsey Avenue and made a right turn onto Bay Parkway when he struck Siobhan Lynch, 30, around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

"He didn't even bother to pause ... just barreled ahead and just hit her," family friend Jennifer Townsend said.

Townsend said Lynch worked in retail and had dreams of becoming a graphic designer.

"She had a boyfriend that she was very close to. They were thinking of marriage in the future and children," she said.

The sanitation truck driver remained on the scene. There were no immediate criminal charges filed.

"I would like to know why the man who hit her wasn't arrested, why he didn't get a ticket," Townsend said.

CBS News New York reached out to the Department of Sanitation for an update on this case.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim. DSNY is assisting NYPD with their ongoing investigation," a DSNY spokesperson said in a statement.

The advocacy group Transportation Alternatives says at least 30 people were killed or seriously injured along Bay Parkway between 2021 and 2025.

The victims' loved ones say they will push for greater driver accountability.