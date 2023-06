Pedestrian struck after driver jumps curb in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A pedestrian was struck by a driver in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Video shows a traffic light post knocked down at Ocean Parkway and Avenue M in the Midwood section.

Police say the driver jumped the curb just before 9:30 p.m., hitting a pedestrian.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.