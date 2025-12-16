Brooklyn man launches nonprofit to support young people grieving the loss of a parent

A Brooklyn man who lost his mother three years ago is launching a new nonprofit aimed at helping young people cope with the loss of a parent, a burden he says never truly fades.

He hopes to create connections for kids who are grieving.

Lonnice White Foundation will offer counseling, mentorship

Every time Savon White visits his mother's grave, he always brings a can of Pepsi.

"My mom loved a Pepsi. One thing about my mother, that's her favorite drink," White said with a smile.

White's mother, Lonnice White, died of a stroke in 2022. Though he was already an adult, he said the loss reshaped his understanding of grief and its long-term impact. He continues to talk to her regularly, marking milestones and birthdays as a way to stay connected.

"Losing your best friend, losing your mother, losing your support system," Savon White said.

The experience led him to create the Lonnice White Foundation, a grassroots nonprofit focused on providing counseling and mentorship to young people navigating grief. He said the trauma of losing a parent can be especially devastating for children.

"I lost my mom at 30 years old, right? So a young kid that might have lost a parent at 9 or 10, it could be very traumatizing," Savon White said.

He said he plans to officially launch the foundation on Dec. 19, his mother's birthday, a date he says is especially meaningful during the holiday season, when loss is felt more.

"It was a very dark time. The trauma and not knowing what was going to happen next. I'm an only child," Savon White said.

Lonnice White Savon White

"Nobody wants to feel like they're alone"

Savon White is hoping to build partnerships with local organizations, including nonviolence programs already working with children who have lost parents. His cousin, Damon White, is involved in that work.

"We have kids within our program that have parents who are ... no longer here. So we deal with that on a normal basis," Damon White said.

In addition to his nonprofit work, Savon White owns Top Press Sports, a business that represents young basketball players aspiring to play professionally. He said working closely with youth has reinforced the need for emotional support systems beyond athletics.

"Nobody wants to feel like they're alone. And I just want to be to somebody what I wish I had somebody be to me," Savon White said.

He said the foundation is meant to honor his mother's memory by creating space for young people who are struggling but afraid to show their pain, and to remind them they don't have to grieve alone.

