Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle power Nets over Pacers

Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points, and Julius Randle had 20 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-90 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Day'Ron Sharpe had a double-double with 15 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for the Nets, who won for the first time this season. The Nets held a 43-37 edge in rebounds.

Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 23 points and Pascal Siakam had 17.

The Nets led by 12 three different times in the third quarter, but the Pacers cut the deficit to 75-72 in the first three minutes of the fourth with back-to-back 3-pointers by Larry Nance Jr. and Nembhard. That's as close as Indiana got the rest of the way.

The Nets shot 38% in the first half but still managed to lead the Pacers 43-40 at halftime. Indiana made just 32% from the field and were just 4 of 20 from 3-point range. Both teams got off to sluggish starts with the Nets taking a 12-10 lead on Randle's 3-pointer with less than five minutes left in the first quarter. That erased the Pacers' last lead at 10-9.

Brooklyn pushed the lead to 71-62 after three quarters as both teams shot better in the second half.

The short-handed Pacers were without Obi Toppin, who was out with a lower back injury for the second consecutive game. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Toppin is progressing and could play Monday. Indiana is still without Ivica Zubac, who is out with a left ankle sprain. Tyrese Haliburton is expected to be out another 10 days or more with a hamstring strain.

Nets rookie Mikel Brown Jr. sat out for load management to rest back with Brooklyn set to play the New York Knicks Monday night.

Up next

Nets: At New York on Monday night.

Pacers: Host Atlanta on Monday night.