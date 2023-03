Fire breaks out at Satmar Matzah Bakery in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A fire broke out at a matzah bakery in Brooklyn on Tuesday, just a week before Passover.

It happened at Satmar Matzah Bakery on Locust Street in Bushwick.

The FDNY says the fire started in the ceiling above the oven around 10:30 a.m.

Dozens of firefighters responded and were able to get it all under control within the hour.

No one was hurt.