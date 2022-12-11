Watch CBS News
See it: Officers rescue man from subway tracks in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Dramatic video shows police rescuing a man after he fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the 18th Street and Church Avenue station in the Flatbush section.

Video shows officers racing to the tracks after being flagged down by another rider.

Officers were able to get the man up onto the platform before a train arrived.

Police say the man was intoxicated. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 7:49 PM

