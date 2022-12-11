See it: Officers rescue man from subway tracks in Brooklyn

NYPD rescues man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Dramatic video shows police rescuing a man after he fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the 18th Street and Church Avenue station in the Flatbush section.

Video shows officers racing to the tracks after being flagged down by another rider.

Last night, when a straphanger accidentally fell onto the tracks in a Brooklyn train station - Officers who were close by sprinted to his aid & pulled him to safety.



Proud of these officers for their quick actions — helping a fellow NYer in need.#Finest pic.twitter.com/kkpef9fpAo — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) December 10, 2022

Officers were able to get the man up onto the platform before a train arrived.

Police say the man was intoxicated. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.