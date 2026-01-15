Brooklyn teens turn bracelet-making into hands-on civics lessons

Beads and bracelets filled the tables at the Jamaica Bay branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, but the lesson being taught went far beyond arts and crafts.

What looks like a craft table is actually a youth-run civics education program called "Beading for Law," designed to teach teenagers about their constitutional rights while keeping their hands busy. The program was founded and is led by 16-year-old Saneya Mohamed, who said her motivation comes from personal experience.

"Growing up in a low-income community, I've always seen how not knowing your rights, for example, can impact people," Mohamed said.

Her effort comes as civic knowledge remains low nationwide. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation shows more than 70% of Americans would fail a basic civic literacy test. Over the past year, Mohamed has brought the program to several local libraries, reaching dozens of students.

"We have chapters in five different states, and then we have three within New York. So, that way we can expand our impact," Mohamed said.

Brooklyn Public Library spokesperson Fritzi Bodenheimer said the initiative aligns closely with the library's role in the community.

"We often say that we are the most democratic institution in the borough, and this is an extension of that, teach people about what it really means to be in a democracy," Bodenheimer said.

During sessions, Mohamed teaches basic overviews of the First, Fourth and Fifth Amendments alongside her friend Tasfia Jahan. The lessons include discussions about how those rights apply in everyday situations that teens may face.

"Something that's always stuck out to me is kind of the disparity in education and how so many kids get so much resources. And then some kids really don't," Jahan said. "We want them to get the most that they can out of this and kind of introduce more complex topics and how this shows up in everyday life."

The approach has drawn in students like ninth-grader Jaylah Collins, who initially came for the crafts.

"I loved beading, and I heard it was about law. So I just wanted to learn about it a little bit," Collins said.

Mohamed said the hands-on element is intentional, especially for students who struggle with focus.

"I personally know how ADHD and ADD affect young children," she said. "It helps them [with] that multitasking aspect or if it's just a fun little incentive for people to learn their rights."

Organizers are now working with lawmakers on legislation that would provide hands-on civics education to high school students statewide.

