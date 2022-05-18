Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams receives leadership award at Jewish Children's Museum's annual gala dinner

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Jewish Children's Museum holds annual gala dinner
Jewish Children's Museum holds annual gala dinner 00:19

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn's Jewish Children's Museum held its 17th annual gala dinner Tuesday.

Mayor Eric Adams, who was the guest of honor, was acknowledged with a leadership award.

CBS2's Tony Aiello was the emcee of the event.

The dinner is held to celebrate the museum's milestones, as well as its mission of encouraging respect and understanding between cultures.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 11:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.