Mayor Eric Adams receives leadership award at Jewish Children's Museum's annual gala dinner
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn's Jewish Children's Museum held its 17th annual gala dinner Tuesday.
Mayor Eric Adams, who was the guest of honor, was acknowledged with a leadership award.
CBS2's Tony Aiello was the emcee of the event.
The dinner is held to celebrate the museum's milestones, as well as its mission of encouraging respect and understanding between cultures.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.