Mayor Eric Adams receives leadership award at Jewish Children's Museum's annual gala dinner

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn's Jewish Children's Museum held its 17th annual gala dinner Tuesday.

Mayor Eric Adams, who was the guest of honor, was acknowledged with a leadership award.

CBS2's Tony Aiello was the emcee of the event.

Truly enjoyed representing @cbsnewyork as Emcee at tonight’s Jewish Children’s Museum gala in Brooklyn. Awardees included @NYCMayor Eric Adams. An amazing facility imbued with the spirit and memory of Ari Halberstam thanks to his incredible mom Devorah. pic.twitter.com/EQUup0ApJH — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) May 18, 2022

The dinner is held to celebrate the museum's milestones, as well as its mission of encouraging respect and understanding between cultures.